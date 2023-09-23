Pope Francis calls for action on migration during France visit

Advertisement

Pope Francis urges European nations to show greater tolerance towards migrants.

Migration is a reality of our times, not an emergency, says Pope.

Pope calls for legal and regular entrance of migrants, especially those fleeing war, hunger, and poverty.

During his visit to the southern French city of Marseille, Pope Francis urged European nations to display greater tolerance towards migrants.

He made this call while addressing a gathering of bishops and young individuals from Mediterranean countries.

The pontiff emphasized that those who embark on perilous sea journeys are not engaging in an invasion. Among those in attendance for his speech was French President Emmanuel Macron.

This call for tolerance coincides with renewed discussions on migration sparked by a significant influx of arrivals on the Italian island of Lampedusa just last week.

Notably, France’s Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, who welcomed the Pope to Marseille, stated that the country would not accept migrants arriving from Lampedusa.

According to the UN’s International Organization for Migration, approximately 8,500 individuals arrived on Lampedusa aboard 199 boats between Monday and Wednesday of the previous week.