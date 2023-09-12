Stolen Rifle: Escaped Prisoner on the Loose in Pennsylvania

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is still at large in South Coventry Township, Pennsylvania.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Do not approach Cavalcante if you see him.

Advertisement

Police are searching for an escaped murderer who was last seen in South Coventry Township, Pennsylvania.

The suspect, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen in the areas of Ridge Road, Coventryville Road, and Daisy Point Road.

Authorities have swarmed the area and are asking residents to be on the lookout for Cavalcante and to call 911 if they see him. He should not be approached.

PSP is pursuing Danelo Cavalcante in the area of Ridge Rd/Coventryville Rd/Daisy Point Rd in South Coventry Twp., Chester Co. He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 12, 2023

Advertisement

Police received reports of a man matching the description of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante on Monday night.

The man was first spotted on the 1900 block of Fairview Road in South Coventry Township, within a search perimeter near Route 100 and Prizer Road.

A pair of shoes that are believed to be Cavalcante’s were found nearby.

Shortly after, investigators received reports of shots being fired. WPVI has confirmed that a homeowner on the 3500 block of Coventryville Road in East Nantmeal Township shot at someone matching Cavalcante’s description.

The homeowner was not injured, and the suspect is still at large. Police are asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for Cavalcante and to call 911 if they see him. He should not be approached.

Advertisement

We have confirmed a Homeowner on Coventryville Rd. Shot at someone who matches Cavalcante’s description and the subject fled. Police don’t know if he was hit. But he now has a 22 rifle. Everyone in the area should shelter in place. https://t.co/NlsnOD32B2 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) September 12, 2023

Residents in East Nantmeal and South Coventry townships are being asked to take precautions as police search for an escaped murderer who is believed to be armed.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, was last seen on Monday night after he was shot at by a homeowner. It is unclear if he was hit, but no blood was found at the scene.

Advertisement

Police believe Cavalcante is still in the area and may be armed with a weapon. They are asking residents to lock all external doors and windows, secure their vehicles, and remain indoors.

Cavalcante has been on the run since he broke out of the Chester County Prison on August 31. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Also Read Stranded Justin Trudeau Finally Leaves India After Plane Snags Canadian PM Trudeau's plane had technical problem, he stayed in India for...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.