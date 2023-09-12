Stranded Justin Trudeau Finally Leaves India After Plane Snags

Canadian PM Trudeau’s plane had technical problem, he stayed in India for 2 more days.

RCAF said the issue was fixed and Trudeau flew back to Canada.

Trudeau discussed foreign interference with Modi.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left India after his plane’s technical problem was fixed.

Trudeau was scheduled to fly back to Canada on Sunday after attending the G20 summit, but his plane developed a snag and he had to stay in India for two more days.

The technical issue was resolved on Tuesday and Trudeau was able to fly home.

Indian minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was at the airport to see Trudeau off and thanked him for his visit.

The Canadian prime minister’s aircraft, a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CC-150 Polaris, suffered a “maintenance problem” that required a “component to be replaced.”

The RCAF said in a statement that the safety of all passengers is critical and that pre-flight safety checks are a regular part of all flight protocols.

The discovery of the issue was evidence that these protocols are effective, the statement said.

The Canadian prime minister’s plane was grounded in India due to a technical problem, the second time in two years that Trudeau has had plane-related travel issues.

The incident comes as the relationship between Canada and India has grown increasingly strained in recent months.

The replacement aircraft sent to India to retrieve Trudeau was diverted to the UK, but it is unclear if this was because the plane in Delhi had already been fixed.

The political protests by Canada’s large Sikh population have been a major flashpoint in the strained relationship between the two countries.

In June, a prominent advocate for a separate Sikh nation was shot dead in British Columbia. Sikh separatists took to the streets of Toronto to protest against the Indian government, accusing Delhi of being responsible for his death.

India has denied the allegations and the killing is still under investigation.

In a meeting with Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi aired concerns about the “continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” and said they were promoting secessionism and inciting violence.

The strained relationship between Canada and India is a complex issue with a long history. The two countries have a shared history of colonialism and immigration, but they also have different political systems and values.

The recent tensions over Sikh separatism are just one of the many challenges that the two countries face in their bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, Mr Trudeau’s team said the Canadian prime minister had “raised the importance of respecting the rule of law, democratic principles, and national sovereignty”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he discussed foreign interference in Canada’s affairs with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the G20 summit.

Trudeau said that Canada is including India in its sweeping investigation into election interference, which is also looking into China and Russia.

“We talked about the importance of protecting our democracies from foreign interference,” Trudeau said. “We’re both committed to working together to ensure that our elections are free and fair.”

Modi’s office said that the two leaders discussed “the need to work together to combat all forms of terrorism and extremism.”

The investigation into foreign interference in Canadian elections is ongoing. The Canadian government has said that it will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the democratic process.

