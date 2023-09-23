Sunak scraps energy efficiency taskforce, leaving millions in cold

- UK government scraps home energy efficiency taskforce
- The UK has some of Europe’s oldest and least energy-efficient housing stock
- Prime Minister pledged to scrap policies that would have compelled landlords
This task force, comprising key figures such as Sir John Armitt, the chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, and other prominent experts, was established only in March.
However, it appears to have been a casualty of Rishi Sunak’s decision to eliminate energy efficiency regulations for landlords as part of a broader overhaul of green policies.
Members of the task force were informed through a letter, as seen by the BBC, that it would be dissolved.
The Energy efficiency minister, Lord Callanan, conveyed to the group that its work would be integrated into the ongoing government initiatives in a more streamlined manner.
Energy analyst Jess Ralston at non-profit group the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit told the media: “This appears to be yet another U-turn that could lead to higher bills just like the prime minister’s decision last week to roll back landlord insulation standards that could leave renters paying an additional £8bn on energy bills.”
The United Kingdom is often characterized as having some of Europe’s oldest and least energy-efficient housing stock.
In 2020, research conducted by the BBC revealed that 12 million homes in the UK were rated as D or below on their Energy Performance Certificates, indicating that they fell short of long-term energy efficiency goals.
This year, a BBC investigation uncovered that six out of every ten recently inspected rental properties in the UK failed to meet a proposed new energy efficiency standard.
In response to pressure from landlords concerning the associated costs, the Prime Minister has now pledged to abandon policies that would have compelled landlords to improve the energy efficiency of their properties.
Instead, the government intends to “encourage” households to undertake these energy efficiency upgrades.
