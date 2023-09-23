Sunak scraps energy efficiency taskforce, leaving millions in cold

UK government scraps home energy efficiency taskforce

The UK has some of Europe’s oldest and least energy-efficient housing stock

Prime Minister pledged to scrap policies that would have compelled landlords

This task force, comprising key figures such as Sir John Armitt, the chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, and other prominent experts, was established only in March.

However, it appears to have been a casualty of Rishi Sunak’s decision to eliminate energy efficiency regulations for landlords as part of a broader overhaul of green policies.

Members of the task force were informed through a letter, as seen by the BBC, that it would be dissolved.

The Energy efficiency minister, Lord Callanan, conveyed to the group that its work would be integrated into the ongoing government initiatives in a more streamlined manner.