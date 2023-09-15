UK, France, Germany tighten nuclear screws on Iran

Advertisement

UK, France, Germany keep nuclear sanctions on Iran

The move aims to deter Iran from selling drones to Russia

Iran calls sanctions illegal and provocative

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany have decided to maintain sanctions on Iran as a means to discourage Tehran from selling drones and missiles to Russia.

These sanctions were initially set to be lifted next month as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. However, the European nations argue that Iran violated the agreement by enriching and storing uranium.

Iran, on the other hand, has deemed this move as “illegal and provocative,” asserting that it violates the terms of the nuclear deal.

European diplomatic sources emphasize that this decision aims not only to prevent Iran from benefiting economically but also to reduce the risk of Tehran transferring ballistic missiles to Russia.

Iran has already supplied drones to Moscow, which have been used in the conflict in Ukraine.

The E3 countries explicitly stated that these sanctions are intended “to maintain nuclear proliferation-related measures on Iran, as well as arms and missile embargoes.” They also announced their intention to incorporate expiring United Nations sanctions into their laws.

Some of these measures are designed to curb Iran’s development and export of ballistic missiles and drones.

However, despite the sanctions, Russia has continued to employ drones manufactured in Iran in its conflict with Ukraine.

The Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was agreed upon by Iran and a group of world powers, the P5+1, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany, eight years ago.

Under the 2015 agreement, Iran committed to limiting its sensitive nuclear activities and permitting international inspections in exchange for the lifting of severe economic sanctions.

The deal also prohibited the buying, selling, or transferring of drones and missiles to and from Iran.

The agreement envisioned a “transition day” eight years later when the remaining sanctions related to ballistic missiles and nuclear activities would be lifted from Iran.

It also included asset freezes on individuals and organizations suspected of advancing Iran’s nuclear program.

Countries like Russia and China will no longer be bound by these restrictions if they do not implement sanctions similar to those imposed by the UK, France, and Germany before October 18.

The E3 countries have stated that these sanctions will stay in place until Iran fully complies with the terms of the JCPOA.

Iran argues that this decision breaches the E3’s commitments under the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls on Iran not to engage in any activities related to ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The E3 maintains that their decision is in line with the JCPOA because Iran has twice refused opportunities to return to compliance with the agreement and has expanded its nuclear program beyond the JCPOA’s limits without credible civilian justification.

It’s important to note that Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA in 2018.