UK PM Rishi Sunak delays crucial UK climate targets

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a delay in several crucial climate targets, a move that has drawn criticism from businesses, and political allies, and further escalated the government’s retreat from green policies.
Sunak informed reporters that the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, originally set for 2030, will now be pushed back to 2035.
Additionally, plans to phase out gas boilers will be significantly slowed, and calls for regulations on homeowners’ energy efficiency will be rejected.
Furthermore, the prime minister reaffirmed plans to expand oil and gas activities in the North Sea, a move strongly condemned by environmental groups.
He also disclosed the lifting of the ban on onshore wind projects.
This abrupt shift in climate policy represents a departure from the long-standing political consensus on climate action, coming just two years after the UK hosted the pivotal COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.
It seriously undermines efforts to portray Britain as a leader in the global fight against the climate crisis.
Sunak’s strategy appears to be centered on a controversial electoral approach, where he discards more ambitious emissions reduction policies in favor of engaging in confrontations with climate activists.
This tactic is aimed at appealing to traditional Conservative voters.
Sunak, who is striving to improve dismal polling numbers in anticipation of an upcoming election, framed these policy reversals as a “more practical, proportionate, and realistic” approach to achieving net-zero emissions.
He portrays these changes as a long-overdue adjustment to the nation’s climate policies.
In an attack on his Conservative predecessors as prime minister, Sunak said: “You don’t reach net zero simply by wishing it. Yet that’s precisely what previous governments have done, both Labour and Conservative.”
“This idea that we’re watering down our targets is just wrong,” he said, adding, “If we continue down this path, we risk losing the consent of the British people.”
He said he will “set out the next stage” of his environmental agenda in the coming weeks, ahead of COP28.
Boris Johnson, whose premiership included the COP26 and embraced the net zero pledge, had earlier shot back in a rare public attack on his former chancellor-turned-political rival. “Business must have certainty about our net zero commitments,” Johnson said in a statement, calling on Sunak to give firms “confidence that government is still committed to Net Zero and can see the way ahead.”
“We cannot afford to falter now or in any way lose our ambition for this country,” Johnson said.
