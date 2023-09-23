Advertisement
Ukraine Strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ, Killing Dozens

Articles
  • Ukraine attacked the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea.
  • The attack killed or wounded dozens of people, including senior officers.
  • Ukraine has not abandoned its aspirations to regain control of Crimea.

On Saturday, Ukraine announced that its daring assault on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, resulted in numerous casualties, including senior officials.

The attack carried out on Friday, represents a significant display of Ukraine’s confidence in targeting Russian installations within occupied Crimea.

It underscores the vulnerability of crucial infrastructure in the region.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces revealed through a Telegram statement that the operation, codenamed “Crab Trap,” was strategically timed to coincide with a meeting of high-ranking Russian Navy personnel.

The assault reportedly resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries, including members of the fleet’s senior leadership.

Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, was unlawfully annexed by Russia in 2014. Ukraine has not abandoned its aspirations to regain control of the region.

“The daring and painstaking work of the Special Operations Forces enabled them to hit the Black Sea Fleet headquarters ‘on time and with precision’ while the Russian Navy’s senior staff was meeting in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol,” it said in the statement.

“The data was transmitted to the Air Force for strike. The details of the attack will be revealed once it is possible. The result is dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the senior leadership of the fleet,” the statement read.

Attacks are important for both their military and symbolic value.

Ukraine has not provided further details or concrete evidence regarding specific casualties within Russia’s Black Sea Fleet resulting from the recent attack.

As of now, Russia’s Ministry of Defense has only reported a single missing Russian soldier following the missile attack on Friday.

Local authorities confirmed that the naval headquarters in Sevastopol sustained damage, with debris scattered over a considerable distance.

This incident is part of a series of attacks targeting Russian installations in Crimea. Ukrainian forces previously struck a Russian military airfield in Saky, where Ukraine’s Security Services (SBU) indicated that significant, though unspecified, damage occurred.

Additionally, Ukrainian actions have weakened Russian air defenses along the northwest coast and carried out a missile strike on Sevastopol’s primary dry-dock and ship-repair facility, resulting in damage to an attack submarine and a landing ship.

In response to Friday’s attack, Oleksii Danilov, Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, cautioned that future strikes could potentially fragment the Russian Black Sea Fleet, likening it to slicing salami.

There are several motivations for Ukraine’s targeting of Crimea. It serves as a political statement, demonstrating that despite slow progress on the front lines, Ukraine can still inflict significant harm on the Russian military.

These actions, which include targeting the Crimea bridge, hold both symbolic and strategic importance.

Furthermore, they are part of a broader strategy encompassing Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk, aimed at disrupting Russian logistics, fuel supply, maintenance, and command centers to hinder their ability to support front-line operations.

End of Article
