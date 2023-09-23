Ukraine Strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ, Killing Dozens

Advertisement

On Saturday, Ukraine announced that its daring assault on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, resulted in numerous casualties, including senior officials.

The attack carried out on Friday, represents a significant display of Ukraine’s confidence in targeting Russian installations within occupied Crimea.

It underscores the vulnerability of crucial infrastructure in the region.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces revealed through a Telegram statement that the operation, codenamed “Crab Trap,” was strategically timed to coincide with a meeting of high-ranking Russian Navy personnel.

The assault reportedly resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries, including members of the fleet’s senior leadership.

Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, was unlawfully annexed by Russia in 2014. Ukraine has not abandoned its aspirations to regain control of the region.