Kansas elects first Democratic senator in 94 years as Hamilton ousts Marshall

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Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Kansas elects first Democratic senator in 94 years as Hamilton ousts Marshall

The race tightened in its final weeks, drawing Trump and Vice President JD Vance to Kansas to campaign for Marshall, who had Trump’s endorsement.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Democrat Adam Hamilton won the U.S. Senate race in Kansas on Tuesday, defeating Republican Sen. Roger Marshall to become the state’s first Democrat elected to the chamber in 94 years, according to Reuters. The win helped Democrats take control of the Senate.


The result was a striking pickup in a state President Donald Trump carried by more than 16 percentage points in 2024. The race was initially expected to be safely Republican.


Republicans held a 53-47 majority going into Tuesday’s elections. Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to take control.


Hamilton, 62, the pastor of the country’s largest United Methodist congregation, campaigned on affordability and bipartisanship. He called himself an “independent-minded Democrat” and rejected Republican efforts to portray him as far left.


Hamilton used his victory speech to call for unity between Democrats and Republicans. He also called for curbing cost-of-living increases he blamed on Trump administration policies, including tariffs and cuts to food assistance.


“The people in Kansas, Republicans, Democrats and independents, were saying, what’s happening in Washington is not okay,” Hamilton said.


The race tightened in its final weeks, drawing Trump and Vice President JD Vance to Kansas to campaign for Marshall, who had Trump’s endorsement.


At a rally near Wichita on Oct. 19, Trump said the U.S. Department of Agriculture would launch a “harvest fuel relief program” providing $8 billion to farmers to offset diesel costs during the harvest season.


Both candidates sought to appeal to Kansas farmers hit by high diesel and fertilizer prices, which have been driven up in part by the war in Iran.


Hamilton has written more than 30 books on Christianity and theology.


Marshall, an obstetrician before entering politics, was elected to the U.S. House in 2016 and to the Senate in 2020. He faced criticism after a New York Times report in September said he had sued more than 700 patients over unpaid bills. In a September interview with Fox News, Marshall called the article a “hit job” and said he had followed typical collections practices.

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