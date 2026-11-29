Saddar markets to stay shut as police tighten security for rally

Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party has launched a rally from Qayyumabad in Karachi to protest the proposed creation of new administrative units in Sindh.





KARACHI: Heavy police deployment was seen at Fawara Chowk on Sunday as South District police finalized security arrangements for a political party's rally, SSP South Mazhar Ali said.





All routes leading to the Red Zone have been blocked with containers, the SSP said.





Two routes have been designated for participants. One is from Garden via Lyari Expressway, while the other is from Shahrah-e-Bhutto via Qayyumabad to Lucky Star. The rally will march from Lucky Star via Zainab Street to the gathering site.





About 950 South District officers have been assigned to security duties along both routes. Sensitive installations in the district have also been secured, rooftops manned and snipers deployed, while a sweeping operation of the entire venue is underway, the SSP said. Bomb disposal squad teams have been placed on alert.





Meanwhile, all markets and shopping malls in Saddar will remain closed on Saturday due to the rally, said Fahim Nouri, president of the All Saddar Alliance of Market and Mall Associations.





Nouri urged authorities to ensure security at Saddar markets and malls, and to pay special attention to Fawara Chowk and surrounding markets. Police must protect markets and malls to prevent any untoward incident, he said.





Moreover, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi demanded that the provincial government and law enforcement agencies, particularly Pakistan Rangers, ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens and of participants traveling to and from the nationalist parties' rally along designated routes. He said no damage of any kind should come to shops, businesses or citizens' property along the rally routes.





Khurshidi warned that any negligence or unnecessary strictness resulting in harm to businesses or property would be the responsibility of the relevant administration and law enforcement agencies. “The government and administration must not leave citizens' businesses, livelihoods and property insecure in the name of maintaining law and order,” he said.



















