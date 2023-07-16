Ghilaf-e-Kaabah to be replaced on 1st Muharram

MAKKAH: The Ghilaf-e-Kabaah (Kiswah), a huge piece of black silk covering adorned with golf patterns, will be replaced on the 1st of the Islamic month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The annual ritual of changing the Ghilaf-e-Kaabah will take place on the 29 Zil-Hajj, corresponding to Tuesday, July 18, after Isha prayer to coincide with the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH.

All preparations are in place to change the ghilaf of the Kaabah. The General Presidency of Haramain has also ensured the preparedness of all the departments concerned for the replacement of Kiswah.

Engineers, technicians and Kiswah makers are among the team that will replace the ghilaf of the Kaabah. The skills of the team members have been verified and special training of 15 people included in the team has also been completed.

Amjad Al-Hazmi, undersecretary-general of the Kaaba Kiswah complex, said that the complex had fully prepared to replace the ghilaf of the Kaabah at the beginning of the new Hijri year. He said that the trained and highly skilled people had participated in the preparation and sewing of the Kiswah.

The Kaabah is draped in a new kiswah every year due to the sanctity of the holy place. Various charities around the world receive the old Kiswah. Every year, the process of changing the new kiswah takes place on the 9th Zil-Haj but was moved to the first day of Muharram in 2022.