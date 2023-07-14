Kaaba Set to Witness Three Days of Sun Rising Directly Above

Sun expected to be directly above the Kaaba in Riyadh from Saturday to Monday.

Saudi astronomer confirms sun’s position above the Kaaba during Zuhr prayer call at 12:22 on July 15, 16, and 17.

Current Islamic month is Dhul-Hajj, with the 27th day observed and the 28th and 29th days to follow.

Advertisement

According to astronomers, the sun is expected to be positioned directly above the Kaaba in Riyadh from Saturday to Monday.

According to Saudi astronomer Dr. Khalid Al-Zaaq, the sun will be positioned directly above the Kaaba at 12:22 during the Zuhr prayer call in Makkah on July 15, 16, and 17.

These dates correspond to Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It is currently the 27th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hajj, with the 28th and 29th days to follow.

Astronomers emphasize that the direction of the Qibla, which determines the orientation for Muslim prayers, is determined by the sun during the day and the stars at night.

The sun’s position plays a crucial role in determining prayer times and the Qibla direction, as Muslims worldwide face towards the Kaaba during their prayers.