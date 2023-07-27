Route to Makkah project taken to serve pilgrims under Vision 2030 of the Kingdom: Saudi envoy

ISLAMABAD: Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan, has said that Saudi Arabia will continue to support and cooperate with Pakistan, and it will continue to work for the Muslim Ummah.

Al-Maliki made this statement while addressing a conference under the auspices of Tehreek-e-Difa-e-Haram Sharifeen in Islamabad.

He mentioned that the Route to Makkah project is one of the measures taken to serve the pilgrims under the Vision 2030 of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador expressed his appreciation for the brotherly relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which is an authentic and noble relationship that has endured for many decades.

On this occasion, Dr. Ali Abu Tarab, Chief of Tehreek Difa-e-Haram Sharifeen, said that he values Saudi Arabia’s fraternal role in Pakistan’s most difficult situations.

During the conference, a resolution condemning the desecration of the holy book of Muslims in Denmark and Sweden was also presented and approved.

At the end of the conference, the scholars and sheikhs representing the religious parties in Pakistan expressed their support for Saudi Arabia and thanked the Saudi leadership for their leading role for the Muslim Ummah. They also expressed their desire to continue the fraternal relations between the two countries.