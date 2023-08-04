The Kingdom hosts a meeting for National Security Advisors of various brotherly and friendly countries on the Ukrainian crisis

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Hosts International Meeting on Ukrainian Crisis.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts a meeting for the National Security Advisors and representatives of a number of countries on the Ukrainian crisis in Jeddah on Saturday 18 Muharram 1445 (H) corresponding to 5 August 2023.

Hosting this meeting marks a continuation of the humanitarian initiatives and efforts exerted in this regard by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Crown Prince, Prime Minister and the communications made by HRH with the Russian and Ukrainian leaderships since the early days of the crisis, expressing the Kingdom’s readiness to exert its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace, and its support for all efforts and initiatives aiming to reduce the impacts of the crisis and its humanitarian repercussions.

The Government of the Kingdom looks forward that this meeting contributes to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation through the exchange of views, coordination, and deliberations at the international level on the ways to ensure a solution for the crisis through political and diplomatic means and in a way that strengthens international peace and security, sparing the world further humanitarian, security, and economic repercussions of the crisis.

