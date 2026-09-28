South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said the transfer was supposed to remain private.

South Korea: South Korea is demanding an official explanation and apology from Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly revealed that two North Korean prisoners of war had been transferred to South Korea, despite Seoul saying the two countries had agreed to keep the move confidential.





The disclosure, made during Zelenskyy’s address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has triggered a diplomatic dispute between Seoul and Kyiv over whether a non-disclosure agreement existed.

The two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in January 2025 after being deployed to Russia’s Kursk region to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine. The soldiers later expressed a desire to resettle in South Korea, leading Seoul and Kyiv to discuss their transfer.





South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said the transfer was supposed to remain private because publicly revealing the soldiers’ arrival could create diplomatic and security concerns. In a post on X, Lee said he was deeply disappointed by Ukraine’s decision to disclose the information.





South Korea’s presidential office strengthened its criticism on Sunday, Sept. 27. Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations, said Seoul strongly regretted Ukraine’s unilateral disclosure and its subsequent statement denying that a non-disclosure agreement existed.





The presidential office said it was considering additional measures if necessary. According to South Korean officials, Ukraine had contacted Seoul through several channels about the prisoners’ transfer and had asked that the process remain confidential.





Seoul agreed, citing humanitarian and security concerns, including possible risks to the soldiers and their relatives who remain in North Korea. Ukraine, however, has disputed Seoul’s account. The Ukrainian presidential office said the transfer was carried out through direct communication with South Korea but denied that there was a formal agreement requiring the details of the transfer to remain secret.

The disagreement has now created tension between the two governments, with Seoul saying the disclosure damaged bilateral trust and could have consequences and impact security on the Korean Peninsula. As of Sunday, Ukraine had not issued the official apology sought by South Korea.