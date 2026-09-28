Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been accused of failing to protect the lives and property of citizens.

WAZIRABAD: Three traffic police officers were killed and an officer was severely injured when militants opened fire on a traffic police vehicle targeted by Fitna al-Khawarij in Wazirabad, an area of Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





According to initial reports, the victims were identified as Constable Gul Amin, Constable Saleem Shah and Constable driver Fayyaz Shaheed, while the injured police officer was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The traffic police force is recruited locally and is responsible for serving the public in the area.





Pakistan's security forces have sealed off the area and started a search operation to find those responsible for the attack.





Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the shooting and expressed his sorrow over the deaths of three traffic police officers in the attack and offered his condolences to their families. He paid tribute to the slain officers and said their sacrifices would not be forgotten.





Earlier this month, at least 21 people, including 15 police officials, were martyred when an explosives-laden vehicle detonated near a mosque in Kohat Police Lines, followed by terrorists storming the compound and attacking police facilities, according to senior police and district health officials.





The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been accused of failing to protect the lives and property of citizens, leading to sadness and strong anger among local residents.







