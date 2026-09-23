Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79

Rose Tattoo confirmed his death in a statement that described him as a devoted father.

AUSTRALIA: Australian rock music has lost one of its most recognizable voices of “Angry” Anderson, the longtime frontman of Rose Tattoo, died at 79, surrounded by loved ones, his family and bandmates announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23.





The news stunned fans across Australia and beyond, ending a five-decade career that made Anderson a defining figure in Australian hard rock. Rose Tattoo confirmed his death in a statement that described him as a devoted father and a beloved bandmate, friend and member of the entertainment community.





Anderson's death came only weeks after he was hospitalized in Germany following a cardiac arrest while Rose Tattoo was touring Europe. The health emergency forced the band to cancel the remainder of its European tour.





Rose Tattoo, formed in Sydney in 1976, became known for hard-driving rock songs including “Bad Boy for Love,” “Rock ’n’ Roll Outlaw” and “We Can’t Be Beaten.” Anderson remained the band's most recognizable voice and frontman throughout much of its history.

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Beyond Rose Tattoo, Anderson built a successful solo career. His 1987 song “Suddenly” became an international hit, while his work also extended into television, film, charity work and youth advocacy. He appeared in the 1985 film “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” and continued working in entertainment for decades.

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News of his death quickly spread across social media, where fans shared tributes and memories of the singer. Many described Anderson as an Australian music icon whose powerful stage presence and distinctive voice had left a lasting impression.





His family and Rose Tattoo have asked the public and media to respect their privacy and said they will not give interviews while they mourn his death. Anderson's death came during Rose Tattoo's 50th anniversary year, which had been planned around a final series of performances.