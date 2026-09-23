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Security forces killed 19 Indian-Sponsored terrorists in Balochistan IBOs

Security forces have killed 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists in separate intelligence-based operations in Balochistan’s Quetta and Kech districts, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Security forces have killed 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists in separate intelligence-based operations in Balochistan’s Quetta and Kech districts, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 13 terrorists were killed during a clearance operation in Quetta’s Shaban area, while six others were killed in separate operations in Kech and western Quetta.

The ISPR said intelligence reports had indicated the presence of several hideouts of Indian-sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan in Shaban, which posed a threat to local residents.

Security forces began the clearance operation in the area on Sept. 21 to protect the local population and clear the area of militants.

“During the operation, troops engaged and cleared multiple terrorist hideouts following intense exchanges of fire, killing 13 terrorists so far,” the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the cleared hideouts, it added.

The clearance operation will continue until the threat in the area is completely neutralized, according to the ISPR.

In separate engagements on Sept. 22 and 23, security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Kech district and western Quetta.

Six terrorists were killed following intense exchanges of fire, while weapons and ammunition were also recovered, the ISPR said.

A security official, Subedar Muhammad Jamil, 39, from Taunsa Sharif in Dera Ghazi Khan, was also killed during the exchange of fire.

The ISPR described Jamil as having made the “ultimate sacrifice” in the line of duty.

The ISPR said the counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam,” approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, would continue at full pace.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to eliminating foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

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