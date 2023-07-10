Advertisement
Asian Man Arrested for Flaunting Wealth and Disrespecting Emiratis

  • Asian man arrested in UAE following the circulation of a viral video.
  • Video shows the person displaying a large amount of money in a luxury car showroom.
  • Accused of internet misuse, inciting public opinion, and disrespecting Emirati society.
An individual of Asian origin has been arrested by the UAE’s Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes after a video went viral on social media. The video featured the person showcasing a large amount of money within a luxury car showroom in the UAE.

The individual is being accused of “internet misuse” for sharing the video, which authorities in the UAE argue stirs public opinion and poses a threat to public welfare. Furthermore, the Asian expat is facing charges for disseminating content that contradicts the country’s “approved media standards” and demonstrates disrespect towards Emirati society.

The UAE Attorney General’s Office reviewed the video, which captures the individual dressed in traditional Emirati attire and wearing a face mask as they enter the luxury car showroom. In the background, two individuals can be seen carrying what appears to be a substantial sum of money.

