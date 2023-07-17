Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre Draws Over 3.3 Million Visitors in Half a Year

The mosque’s jogging track attracted 32,125 visitors.

During the first half of 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi experienced a remarkable increase in visitors, with a 127% rise compared to previous periods. The total number of visitors reached 3,334,757 individuals.

Among these visitors, 914,195 were worshippers, while 2,388,437 were tourists. Out of the tourists, 1,684,409 specifically visited the mosque, while 704,028 explored the mosque’s visitor center and market. Additionally, the mosque’s jogging track attracted 32,125 visitors during this period.

The visitors were composed of both domestic and international tourists, with domestic visitors accounting for 19% of the total and international visitors making up 81%. This showcases the mosque’s status as a top global tourist attraction.

In terms of recognition, the mosque achieved significant acclaim in 2022. It ranked first in the region and fourth globally in TripAdvisor’s ‘Travelers’ Choice Awards. Additionally, it secured ninth place in the “Top Cultural & Historical Tours” category, further solidifying its reputation.

Furthermore, the mosque hosted 648 official delegation bookings during the first half of the year, with a total of 10,979 individuals visiting. Notable guests included 10 heads of state, three deputy heads of state, two prime ministers, six parliament heads, 36 ministers, four deputy ministers, 19 ambassadors, and consuls-general. In addition, 87 official foreign delegations visited the mosque.

Cultural tours played a significant role in promoting the mosque’s message of tolerance, attracting 37,402 visitors from around the world through 2,637 cultural tours.

The mosque also showcased Islamic culture and local heritage through various religious and cultural programs, which drew more than 1,365 visitors during the first half of 2023, including the Jusoor program.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre achieved a significant milestone on April 21 by hosting a record-breaking 63,919 individuals performing prayers in a single day. Additionally, Friday prayers on June 30 attracted a high attendance of 12,176 worshippers.

On April 22, the second day of Eid Al Fitr, the mosque welcomed the highest number of visitors, reaching 33,682 individuals. Conversely, the lowest daily visitor count was recorded on June 21, with 5,410 visitors.

The top countries of origin for visitors included India, Russia, China, the US, Germany, Italy, France, Israel, Pakistan, and the UK. India had the highest number of visitors, with 393,566 individuals, followed by Russia, China, and the US.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the mosque experienced an unprecedented influx of 852,714 combined worshippers and tourists. Among them, 452,047 individuals performed prayers, including evening and Taraweeh prayers, as well as Tahajjud prayers.

Through its exceptional offerings and warm hospitality, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre continues to make a lasting impact by spreading its message of tolerance and cultural appreciation to visitors from all around the world.

