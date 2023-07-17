Russia Announces Official Withdrawal from Ukraine Grain Deal

Russia informs UN, Turkey, and Ukraine of non-extension of grain export agreement via the Black Sea.

Kremlin spokesperson confirms end of deal, open to reconsideration if conditions met.

Putin expresses dissatisfaction with unfulfilled obligations and sanctions impacting agricultural exports.

Russia has informed the United Nations, Turkey, and Ukraine that it will not extend a significant agreement enabling Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the deal effectively came to an end on Monday. The agreement allowed cargo ships to navigate the Black Sea, specifically from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi. However, Russia stated that it would reconsider the agreement if its conditions were met.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed dissatisfaction with parts of the grain deal, alleging that certain obligations related to the export of Russian food and fertilizers were not being fulfilled. He specifically highlighted the failure to supply grain to poorer nations, a condition of the agreement.

Russia also cited Western sanctions hindering its agricultural exports as a complaint and had previously threatened to withdraw from the deal.

On Monday, the Russian foreign ministry reiterated these grievances, accusing the West of prioritizing commercial interests over humanitarian goals and engaging in “open sabotage.” However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed belief that Putin desires to continue the agreement and stated that they would discuss its renewal during their upcoming meeting.

The grain deal holds significance as Ukraine is a major global exporter of sunflower, maize, wheat, and barley. After Russia’s invasion in February 2022, naval blockades on Ukrainian ports resulted in the containment of 20 million tonnes of grain, leading to a surge in global food prices.

The blockade also posed a threat to the food supply of several Middle Eastern and African countries heavily reliant on Ukrainian grain.

An agreement was eventually reached in July of the previous year, facilitated by the United Nations and Turkey. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed the country’s intent to continue exporting grain, highlighting that the deal consisted of two mutually agreed-upon parts, signed by both Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky stated that Ukraine had been approached by vessel owners willing to transport grain if Ukraine permits their entry and Turkey allows passage.

Nikolay Gorbachev, the president of the Ukrainian Grain Association, acknowledged alternative means of exporting grain, including through Danube River ports, but noted that these options would be less efficient, reducing export capacity and increasing transportation costs.

Western leaders swiftly condemned Russia’s decision, with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling it a “cynical move” and emphasizing the European Union’s commitment to ensuring food security for vulnerable populations. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, described it as an “act of cruelty.”

The Kremlin’s announcement came shortly after Ukraine claimed responsibility for an attack on a bridge in Crimea, resulting in the deaths of two civilians. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted that Russia’s decision to let the deal expire was unrelated to the attack and that President Putin had already declared the country’s position prior to the incident.

