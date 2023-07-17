Two Women Fatally Injured in Crash on M4 Bristol

Two women killed in two-car collision on M4 near Bristol, three men arrested.

Three occupants of the same vehicle as the women hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound section of the road closed, diversion route established via M49 and M5.

According to authorities, two women have lost their lives in a two-car collision on the M4 near Bristol, and three men have been taken into custody by the police. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 22.

Tragically, the two women, who were passengers in one of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the crash site. The men, one in his 20s and two in their 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They are currently in police custody after receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The three individuals who were in the same vehicle as the deceased women were taken to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The eastbound section of the road remains closed, and a diversion route has been established via the M49 and M5 to facilitate recovery operations and investigations. It is anticipated that the eastbound carriageway will continue to be inaccessible as investigations progress.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered that both vehicles involved in the accident had veered off the carriageway, resulting in multiple casualties.

In response to the incident, authorities have implemented a diversion route via the M49 and M5 to facilitate recovery and investigation efforts. National Highways has deployed officers to the scene to assist with traffic management.

Motorists intending to enter the M4 at junction 22 from the Prince of Wales Bridge are advised to utilize the original Severn Bridge as an alternative route, as suggested by Traffic Wales South. However, it is worth noting that traffic congestion is currently increasing along the M48.