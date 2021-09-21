Bride ignores the groom on stage, video goes viral
An interesting video is going viral on social media in which it can be seen that the bride in the wedding dress is carrying a laptop while constantly trying to communicate with someone on the phone.
The bride is so busy with her work that she doesn’t even notice the bridegroom sitting next to her.
The video was posted on Instagram without a caption, but Indian media claimed that the bride had to do some urgent office work and received a call from her boss.
Users are giving positive comments on the viral video while also appreciating the bridal process.
