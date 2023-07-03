3D Zebra Crossing in Iceland Makes Drivers Slam on Brakes

A 3D zebra crossing in Iceland is slowing down traffic.

The crossing is located in the village of Ísafjörður.

The crossing is an optical illusion that makes it look like the zebra stripes are floating.

