Edition: English
3D Zebra Crossing in Iceland Makes Drivers Slam on Brakes

  • A 3D zebra crossing in Iceland is slowing down traffic.
  • The crossing is located in the village of Ísafjörður.
  • The crossing is an optical illusion that makes it look like the zebra stripes are floating.
3D Zebra crossing is an astounding phenomenon that captivates us as the internet is filled with captivating content.

From individuals showcasing their talents on social media to sharing intimate moments from their lives, numerous things captivate a wide audience and become viral sensations.

Among the vast array of online content, brain teasers, puzzles, and optical illusions have garnered a dedicated fan base.

If you share an interest in these, there is an extraordinary optical illusion that you simply must experience.“This 3D crosswalk in Iceland slows down traffic with a stunning optical illusion,” shared the Twitter page Amazing Physics.

According to My Modern Met’s website, there is a 3D zebra crossing displayed in Iceland.

This unique crossing is located in the village of Ísafjörður and serves the purpose of slowing down traffic on a narrow street.

Since its posting on July 8, this particular post has garnered over 75,000 views and received more than 1,000 likes.

Additionally, numerous individuals have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on this captivating optical illusion artwork.

An individual commented, “Wow. So ingeniously stunning.” A second added, “Love this idea.” “This is so cool,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Any pics of people walking on it? Unsettling but rad honestly.” A fifth joked, “My insurance would never believe I damaged my car trying to avoid a crosswalk.”

Previously, a different optical illusion artwork gained viral popularity on social media. The artwork was shared on Punam Art Academy’s Instagram page.

The captivating video starts with a woman using a scale to draw several lines adjacent to a staircase inside a house.

As the video progresses, she skillfully fills in the lines with pink and white chalk, ultimately creating a stunning 3D effect. The artwork left many people astounded by its remarkable execution.

