Pakistani Woman Naila Kiani Scales Broad Peak

Naila Kiani, a determined mountaineer from Pakistan, achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit all five 8,000-metre peaks in the country. Her latest triumph came as she successfully scaled the Broad Peak, the 12th highest peak globally. This achievement also adds to her remarkable feat of climbing eight 8,000-metre peaks worldwide out of a total of 14.

“Naila has successfully ascended Pakistan’s fifth and final 8,000-metre peak at 2.03 am today [Thursday],” said Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Secretary Karrar Haidri referring to Broad Peak — 12th highest peak in the world.

“She is also the first Pakistani woman to ascend Broad Peak, complete the climb of all five 8,000-metre peaks in Pakistan, and scale eight 8,000-metre peaks worldwide,” he added.

Naila’s list of accomplishments includes conquering iconic mountains like Mount Everest, K2, Lhotse, Annapurna, Gasherbrum 1 and 2, and Nanga Parbat. Her exceptional talent and dedication earned her the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s third-highest civilian award, for successfully summiting Mount Everest in May.

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, praised her extraordinary accomplishments, celebrating her trailblazing success as a Pakistani woman in the world of mountaineering.

Advertisement

In related news, another Pakistani mountaineer, Sajid Sadpara, successfully summited Broad Peak without the aid of supplemental oxygen, continuing his quest to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without assistance.

Both Naila Kiani and Sajid Sadpara are shining examples of Pakistan’s mountaineering prowess, showcasing their resilience and determination on the world’s highest peaks.

Advertisement

Also Read

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.