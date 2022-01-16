A couple one wheeling video goes viral in Lahore, watch video

In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video of a girl riding a motorcycle has surfaced on social media in an extremely dangerous manner.

In the video, it can be seen that the boys pass through an underpass while doing one-wheeling in the Posh area of ​​Lahore. The girl is also seen sitting on the back of a motorcycle in a very dangerous manner.

Later in the same video, the girl is seen sitting on the front of the motorcycle. Police say one-wheelers endanger their own lives and the lives of others. The search for the one-wheelers seen in the video continues. No one should be allowed to do one-wheeling.