A couple one wheeling video goes viral in Lahore, watch video
In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video of a girl riding a motorcycle has surfaced on social media in an extremely dangerous manner.
In the video, it can be seen that the boys pass through an underpass while doing one-wheeling in the Posh area of Lahore. The girl is also seen sitting on the back of a motorcycle in a very dangerous manner.
Later in the same video, the girl is seen sitting on the front of the motorcycle. Police say one-wheelers endanger their own lives and the lives of others. The search for the one-wheelers seen in the video continues. No one should be allowed to do one-wheeling.
Have a look:
⚠️🔴 What is happening in the roads of Lahore? A couple is one wheeling in Lahore pic.twitter.com/dc6WzOuX35
— Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) January 16, 2022
Download BOL News App for latest news