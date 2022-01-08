Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 02:49 pm

Karachiites be ready! As Karachi eat’s festival is back in town

It’s that time of year again, foodies! Karachi Eat food festival is back! It will take place at Beach View Park in Clifton from January 14 to 16. Having a broad choice of cuisines and live activities.

What began with a few stalls in Frere Hall in 2014 has grown into one of the city’s largest and most anticipated food festivals. With a larger space and even more stalls. Its annual expanding success has given small food outlets the boost they require. Making them everyone’s new favorite places to visit!

Karachi Eat never fails to bring together the best in K-town, from Jucy Lucy to Bao Bae. The whole list of exhibitors has yet to be released. But, some of the festival’s most anticipated stalls, such as Saniya’s Kitchen, Fatso, and Brew Factory, are returning.

Even though the festival is fully planned, it might get postponed or even canceled because of the rise in coronavirus cases. Even if the festival continues as planned, make sure to take covid protocols. Wear your masks, keep as much distance as possible, don’t flock to a single place. Most of all enjoy your very best but be safe!

