Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t get the painting he so dearly wanted

As an art lover and collector DiCaprio is often seen at art exhibitions and bids. This time too, the wolf of wall street star was seen at the UNICEF art event. Which was attended by a lot of notable celebrities and wealthy people who took part in a heated bidding war.

Leo too started bidding on a Domingo Zapata painting but couldn’t get his hand on it. As it was bought by an unnamed American collector for $1,027,000.

“DiCaprio… bid on the painting but bailed out at $500,000,” reports a local news agency.

The Revenant actor enjoys collecting art and has several of Zapata’s works. “Tables for the event were going for $250,000,” the publication added.

Dua Lipa closed up the mega-event with her performance. She was subsequently seen partying on a $150 million yacht with DiCaprio, Kygo, and Mike Tyson in an after-party.