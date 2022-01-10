Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 08:05 pm

Rohail Hyatt is looking for Pakistani talent to sing the national anthem

Rohail Hyatt, a music producer, is looking for artists that can sing the national anthem. To represent Pakistan’s unique ethnoreligious terrain, he wants people from different backgrounds. “I’m seeking for vocalists that best reflect their province and minority populations in Pakistan,” Hyatt stated on Twitter. Please share any names or web addresses that spring to mind.”

Read more: Musician Rohail Hyatt Backs PM Imran Over Rape, Modesty Controversy

Hyatt explained that he was aiming for more variety after a user withdrew with a well-known list of names, including Mai Dhai, Chakwal Group, and Akhtar Chanal Zehri. “Seeking representatives from across the national spectrum to sing the official national anthem,” he wrote. “We want to make certain that every neighborhood is represented.”

Read more: Xulfi confirmed to take over ‘Coke Studio’, After Rohail Hyatt steps out

After a Twitter user requested Hyatt to leave Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla’s composition alone. The producer responded by assuring them that the original song was being given “very serious consideration.”

Hyatt in March 2021 revealed that he had stepped down as producer of Coke Studio’s future season. Which is now being directed by Xulfi.

Read More

1 hour ago
Selena Gomez was all heart for her team for raising 1.2 million dollars

Selena Gomez praised the team of her beauty firm, Rare Beauty, for...
2 hours ago
Joe Jones make a comeback to acting

Joe Jonas is set to dazzle audiences with his acting comeback in...
4 hours ago
South Korean actor O Yeong-su bags the first Golden Globe award for Korea

On Monday, South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who plays Player 001 in...
2 days ago
Exclusive: In an interview with The Transgender Queen Kami Sid

In Pakistan, the transgender community has long been a focus of discrimination....
2 days ago
Hira Tareen returns to drama with a differently-abled role

People with disabilities are underrepresented in cinema, which places them in a...
2 days ago
Rooney Mara to star as Audrey Hepburn in the biopic 'Hollywood Icon'

The biopic of Audrey Hepburn's "Hollywood Icon," will be directed by Oscar-nominated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Omicron Variant
6 mins ago
Sindh reports 39 Omicron cases over two days

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that...
Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz claps back at Geeta Kapur for disrespecting his profession on national TV 
7 mins ago
Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz claps back at Geeta Kapur for disrespecting his profession on national TV 

Bigg Boss 15 VIP participant Umar Riaz's eviction from the house has been...
1 crore cash
8 mins ago
IT dept officials found 1 crore cash in the water tank during a raid

On social media, a video is going viral in which IT department...
Malaika Arora
9 mins ago
Photos: Malaika Arora raises the heat in a one-shoulder gown

Fashion icon Malaika Arora is a diva who is famous for her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600