Rohail Hyatt is looking for Pakistani talent to sing the national anthem

Rohail Hyatt, a music producer, is looking for artists that can sing the national anthem. To represent Pakistan’s unique ethnoreligious terrain, he wants people from different backgrounds. “I’m seeking for vocalists that best reflect their province and minority populations in Pakistan,” Hyatt stated on Twitter. Please share any names or web addresses that spring to mind.”

Hyatt explained that he was aiming for more variety after a user withdrew with a well-known list of names, including Mai Dhai, Chakwal Group, and Akhtar Chanal Zehri. “Seeking representatives from across the national spectrum to sing the official national anthem,” he wrote. “We want to make certain that every neighborhood is represented.”

After a Twitter user requested Hyatt to leave Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla’s composition alone. The producer responded by assuring them that the original song was being given “very serious consideration.”

Hyatt in March 2021 revealed that he had stepped down as producer of Coke Studio’s future season. Which is now being directed by Xulfi.