Rooney Mara to star as Audrey Hepburn in the biopic ‘Hollywood Icon’

The biopic of Audrey Hepburn’s “Hollywood Icon,” will be directed by Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino. Hepburn will be played by Rooney Mara, an American actress.

Hepburn is a well-known British actor who appeared in films such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), My Fair Lady (1964), Charade (1963), and Sabrina (1963). (1954).

Read more: Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara expecting first baby?

The actor is one of the few people to have won an Emmy, Oscar, Tony, and Grammy award, the last of which she received after her death.

From 1989 until 1993, Hepburn served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She is well-known for her humanitarian initiatives and advocacy for children’s rights in Africa, South America, and Asia.

Read more: Drake Gets ‘Stamp of Approval’ For Obama’s Biopic To Play Him

Mara’s casting as Hepburn has sparked a lot of excitement among fans, who have dubbed her “the right option.”

Mara is most recognized for her parts in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011) and Carol (2015), both of which earned her Academy Award nominations. Call Me By Your Name director and producer Guadagnino received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017 for directing and producing the film.