Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think about Salena Gomez and her iconic role in Wizards of Waverly place. Thinking about where she have came to from songs to her health struggles to the beauty brand launch we couldn’t be more proud of her.

Read more: Mawra Hocane Talks About Unrealistic Beauty Standards Of The Industry

Talking on her business venture Salena had a lot to say. She says that she always wanted to start a beauty company from a long time. But felt like there had to be a cause behind it. She has been outspoken about how she’ve been pressured to look a certain way. Therefore she wanted to start a company that will shift the way people think about beauty and perfection. Too many individuals throughout the world are held back by unattainable ideals of beauty. So Salena along with her team of Rare Beauty is on a mission to help everyone celebrate their uniqueness by redefining what it means to be beautiful.

Read more: CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Talking about the secret behind the success of her beauty brand she said: “First and foremost, I enjoy what I do, which is a significant motivator. What motivates me is the knowledge that if I continue to use my voice and platform to dispel the stigma around mental health, I will be able to reach out to young people who need to hear this message. That’s why I’m so committed to not only raising funding through the Rare Impact Fund. But also using my platforms to help young people with mental health issues.”

“We want to help break down the stigma around mental health. While increasing access to mental health assistance and services in the beauty industry,” she added.

She is a sure sign of maturity and poise in our opinion.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com