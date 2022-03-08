Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 04:13 pm
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $10 million to help Ukraine in the war

Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood star, has donated $10 million to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia. While he is an advocate for human right but this time DiCaprio has a personal motivation as well. Helene Indenbirken, the actor’s maternal grandmother, was born in Odessa as Jelena Stepanovna Smirnova, according to Polish news agency.

She and her parents immigrated to Germany in 1917, where DiCaprio’s mother was born. DiCaprio was raised primarily by his mother, but he was also close to his grandmother. Who was a strong supporter of his work from the start.

Read more: Leonardo DiCaprio leads $43M effort to restore Galápagos Islands

His grandmother, who died in 2008 at the age of 93, attended practically all of his film premieres with her grandson and daughter. Which is evocative of the American industrial media’s generous support for Ukraine.

DiCaprio set aside up to USD 10 million to support Ukraine, however, he did not intend to make the news public. The Foreign Visegrad Fund — a Visegrad Group effort aiming at providing financial support for international initiatives — made the announcement. The American media were quick to follow.

Read more: Leonardo DiCaprio urges President to address increasing global warming

The artist has long been involved in activities aimed at averting the impending climate disaster. He and his family formed the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, when he was 25 years old, to encourage “sustainable development around the world.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

