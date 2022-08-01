Jennifer Lopez is back on stage after secretly marrying Ben Affleck
The 49-year-old Batman actor was recently seen in Los Angeles, where he was pictured bringing his son Samuel to a neighbourhood pool.
The father-son team were photographed in front of a Pacific Palisades pool while beating the heat.
The Gone Girl star wore a long-sleeved red-and-gray flannel shirt over a casual grey T-shirt.
As part of his fatherly responsibilities, Affleck was spotted returning with Samuel to their car while lugging a variety of stuff.
Affleck’s three children’s mother Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife, was also photographed at the pool.
The 13 The actress from the film “Going to 30” was wearing a light blue baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and a grey t-shirt when leaving the pool.
A towel was wrapped around her frame and covered her shorts.
After a lovely weekend with his new wife Lopez, Ben had just arrived back in Los Angeles.
On their honeymoon, the pair, who unexpectedly wed in Las Vegas on July 16, was sighted in Paris and Italy.
