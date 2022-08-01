Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ben Affleck was photographed in Los Angeles with his son Samuel and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck was photographed in Los Angeles with his son Samuel and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Garner

Articles
Advertisement
Ben Affleck was photographed in Los Angeles with his son Samuel and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck was photographed in Los Angeles with his son Samuel and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Garner

Advertisement
  • Following a blissful honeymoon in Paris with his new wife Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has just arrived home.

The 49-year-old Batman actor was recently seen in Los Angeles, where he was pictured bringing his son Samuel to a neighbourhood pool.

Also Read

Jennifer Lopez is back on stage after secretly marrying Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is back on stage after secretly marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is back on stage after secretly marrying Ben Affleck. Jennifer...

Advertisement

The father-son team were photographed in front of a Pacific Palisades pool while beating the heat.

The Gone Girl star wore a long-sleeved red-and-gray flannel shirt over a casual grey T-shirt.

Ben Affleck was photographed in Los Angeles with his son Samuel and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Garner

As part of his fatherly responsibilities, Affleck was spotted returning with Samuel to their car while lugging a variety of stuff.

Also Read

Before getting married, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not sign a prenup: Source
Before getting married, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not sign a prenup: Source

Because Jennifer Lopez has "unconditional love" for her fiancé, the couple reportedly...

Affleck’s three children’s mother Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife, was also photographed at the pool.

Advertisement

The 13 The actress from the film “Going to 30” was wearing a light blue baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and a grey t-shirt when leaving the pool.

A towel was wrapped around her frame and covered her shorts.

After a lovely weekend with his new wife Lopez, Ben had just arrived back in Los Angeles.

On their honeymoon, the pair, who unexpectedly wed in Las Vegas on July 16, was sighted in Paris and Italy.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story