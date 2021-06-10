Sunil Grover opens up about working with Kapil Sharma

Sunil Grover has described Kapil Sharma as a “funny” man and has speculated on the possibilities of the two working together again following their split.

In an interview, Sunil Grover discussed the potential of collaborating with his old colleague Kapil Sharma in the future.

The two comedians had a public spat a few years ago, after which they split up.

Sunil was asked what he thinks about Kapil and if they want to work again while speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan. Following the popularity of Comedy Nights With Kapil, the two became household names.

Sunil said in Hindi, “There are no plans as of now, but if someday, something comes up, then we will definitely work together.”