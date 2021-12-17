Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif’s first Halwa after wedding

Since returning from their vacation, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines. Katrina created her first dish, Halwa, for Vicky and his family on Friday and proudly displayed it on her social media account.

Vicky wasn’t far behind, expressing his admiration for it in the cutest way possible. Vicky’s reaction to Katrina’s baked sweet treat demonstrates why he’s the best husband in the world.

Vicky shared a photo of his wife Katrina’s homemade halwa on his Instagram account. Vicky captioned the photo, “Best Halwa Ever!!” with kiss emojis.

Katrina’s profile photo was just updated to include a shot from her royal wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky and Katrina rushed off for a vacation straight from Jaipur after their 3-day wedding celebration.

Katrina and Vicky’s families and siblings have also showered a lot of love in their photos from the Mehendi, Haldi, and sangeet ceremony.