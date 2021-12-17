Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif’s first Halwa after wedding

Web Desk BOL News

17th Dec, 2021. 05:26 pm
Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif made homemade Halwa!

Since returning from their vacation, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines. Katrina created her first dish, Halwa, for Vicky and his family on Friday and proudly displayed it on her social media account.

Vicky wasn’t far behind, expressing his admiration for it in the cutest way possible. Vicky’s reaction to Katrina’s baked sweet treat demonstrates why he’s the best husband in the world.

Read more. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gives major couple goals in recent pictures

Vicky shared a photo of his wife Katrina’s homemade halwa on his Instagram account. Vicky captioned the photo, “Best Halwa Ever!!” with kiss emojis.

Check out here!

vicky-katrina-halwa.jpg

Katrina’s profile photo was just updated to include a shot from her royal wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky and Katrina rushed off for a vacation straight from Jaipur after their 3-day wedding celebration.

Katrina and Vicky’s families and siblings have also showered a lot of love in their photos from the Mehendi, Haldi, and sangeet ceremony.

Read More

2 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick changed her jokes for Family Roast, here's why

On the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka Chopra stated her husband Nick...
15 mins ago
Humayun Saeed Joins Shahrukh Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo in Receiving Golden Visa From UAE

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed received a Golden Visa from the UAE government...
18 mins ago
Katrina Kaif makes her first Halwa after her wedding with Vicky

Fans can't stop talking about Katrina Kaif's marriage to Vicky Kaushal. The...
40 mins ago
Confirmed: Fawad Khan to Star in Ms. Marvel

Fawad Khan confirmed being a part of the upcoming Disney-Hotstar series after...
42 mins ago
Ranveer Singh starrer 83 receives standing ovation

At its international premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah...
55 mins ago
Alia Bhatt poses in the pool with her pals!

Alia Bhatt swam in the pool with Meghna Goyal and Devika Advani,...