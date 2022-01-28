Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 05:58 pm

Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile gets an update after controversary case

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 05:58 pm
Raj Kundra's Instagram

Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile gets an update

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, appears to have deleted his Instagram account. Bastian’s profile has been changed to Binge By Bastian, which promotes a new restaurant in the couple’s restaurant franchise.

The profile description said, “Modern American & South American bar & bistro by @bastianmumbai – Coming Soon!” The page’s first post announced that the eatery would be opening shortly in Mumbai’s Khar West neighborhood.

Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile has been given a makeover to promote their new eatery.

Raj, who was extremely active on Instagram before to his arrest in a pornography case, cancelled his account after being released on bond last year. He immediately returned to Instagram, only to find that his profile had been washed clean and that all of his postings had been removed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BingeByBastian (@bingebybastian)

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds lavish dream bungalow 'Nawab' in Mumbai

Bollywood’s talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built his lavish dream mansion in...
2 hours ago
Erin Holland reveals her secrets to stay fit and ‘tough’ difficulties she faced in her marriage

Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland has revealed her secrets to keeping...
3 hours ago
Fans eagerly waiting as Bilal Saeed to drop 'Judaiya' featuring Isabelle Kaif

Renowned singer Bilal Saeed and UK based artist EZU have collaborated for...
3 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble over allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Actor Shweta Tiwari was booked under a case for allegedly hurting religious...
3 hours ago
FIA asks two banks to freeze Hareem Shah's accounts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked two banks to block the...
3 hours ago
FIR launched against Shweta Tiwari after her offensive 'innerwear' remarks

Shweta Tiwari, one of the biggest names in the Indian TV industry,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

vivo y21
12 mins ago
Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the price of the Vivo Y21 is Rs. 28,999. Price...
Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G
23 mins ago
Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is Launching in Pakistan | Price and Specifications

After months of anticipation, the Redmi Note 11 series has finally arrived...
Peshawar Zalmi
23 mins ago
PSL 7: Another player from Peshawar Zalmi has tested positive for COVID-19

PSL 7: Peshwar Zalmi have been dealt a major blow, as Wahab...
Petrol Prices
25 mins ago
Petrol Prices likely to increase by Rs10

Petrol Prices: Due to rising rates on the international market, an increase...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600