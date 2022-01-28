Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile gets an update after controversary case

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, appears to have deleted his Instagram account. Bastian’s profile has been changed to Binge By Bastian, which promotes a new restaurant in the couple’s restaurant franchise.

The profile description said, “Modern American & South American bar & bistro by @bastianmumbai – Coming Soon!” The page’s first post announced that the eatery would be opening shortly in Mumbai’s Khar West neighborhood.

Raj, who was extremely active on Instagram before to his arrest in a pornography case, cancelled his account after being released on bond last year. He immediately returned to Instagram, only to find that his profile had been washed clean and that all of his postings had been removed.