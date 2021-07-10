Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes: minister

MULTAN: Pakistan will take full benefit of the Chinese expertise in upgrading the research institutions of the country under the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enhance production of various crops, a government official said on Saturday.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam expressed these remarks during a media talk after prize distribution ceremony at a private college.

“Top researchers from China would visit Pakistan and work with the local experts at different institutes,” the minister said, and expressed the hope that it would surely help improve the seed quality, which ultimately led to handsome production. The best seed quality can contribute 15 per cent more production, he said.

Imam also said that the country would also focus on organic farming, as it was also becoming popular across the globe due to its nutritious and healthy value. The government was doing legislation to offer facilities for the promotion of green food.

The South Punjab agriculture was playing an important role in strengthening the country’s economy, he said, adding that an increase in production of major crops, including wheat, maize, sugarcane and rice, were reported.

The increase in the production was also improving the living standard of farmers. The country witnessed record production of 27.48 tonnes of wheat. Similarly, the government was also importing wheat to ensure ample stock in the country to plug chances of hoarding and keep the prices stable, the minister said.

Efforts were underway to enhance cotton production, he said, adding that Pakistan is introducing a track and trace system to monitor the quality of seeds.

The minister said floriculture will also be promoted to enhance exports of flowers. He quoted the example of Holland and said that it was earning $25 billion from flower exports. About inflation, the federal minister said it was a global issue.

Imam said that those nations, which focus on technology, excelled in every sector through rapid progress. Pakistan’s growth rate was improving despite the Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed upon the students to pay immense focus on studies to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.