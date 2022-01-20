Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 11:17 pm

Dubai named most popular destination of 2022, beats London, Bali

New Year 2022 Events in Dubai

DUBAI: Dubai has beaten popular holiday destinations such as London, Bali and Rome to become the most popular destination for 2022, Gulf News reported.

In a list released by Tripadvisor, Dubai has taken the top spot, and is followed by London (UK), Cancun (Mexico), Bali (Indonesia) and Crete (Greece).

“Dubai is a destination that mixes modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment,” Tripadvisor said.

“Catch a show at the Dubai Opera, see downtown from atop the Burj Khalifa and spend an afternoon along Dubai Creek exploring the gold, textile and spice souks.”

“If you’re looking for thrills, you can float above the desert dunes in a hot air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure or skydive over the Palm Jumeirah,” it added.

Rome (Italy), Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Istanbul (Turkey), Paris (France) and Hurghada (Egypt) completed the top 10 of the ‘Travelers’ Choice 2022: Popular Destinations World’ list.

Dubai is not the only GCC country in the list. Qatar’s capital Doha is placed 22nd.

Dubai’s high Covid-19 vaccination rates, strict implementation of precautionary measures such as sanitisation and social distancing, and ease of connectivity via flagship carrier Emirates have made it a popular destination.

Dubai welcomed 4.88 million visitors between January and October last year, with international visits in October alone crossing the one million mark.

Last month, Dubai International Airport (DXB) retained its position as the world’s busiest in December, with over one million more seats than the next busiest, London Heathrow, according to aviation consultancy OAG.

Dubai’s passenger capacity rose 15 per cent month-over-month to roughly 3.5 million seats in December as UAE welcomed thousands of visitors during its peak tourist season.

Following the opening of the final phase of Concourse A at Dubai International’s (DXB) Terminal 3, the world’s busiest international airport is 100 per cent operational. Visitors to Dubai exceeded 1 million during October, and DXB reached the important milestone of 1 million passengers per week in November, with origin-destination passengers reaching 94 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Dubai International has hit the 99 per cent mark. The target has been reached on its inter-connection network, with 198 destinations now covered through 89 national and international carriers operating their flights to over 90 countries.

Read More

1 hour ago
Unisame calls for making Exim bank functional for barter trade

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the...
2 hours ago
Da Vinci should grace new euro notes: Lagarde

PARIS: European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde suggested Thursday that Renaissance master...
2 hours ago
FPCCI proposes ‘Charter of Economy’ for growth

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
2 hours ago
Botswana Pavilion announce ‘Tourism Month’ at the Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI: The Botswana Pavilion has announced the ‘Tourism Month’ at the Expo...
3 hours ago
Kerala Lottery result today 20th January 2022, Karunya Plus KN 404 lottery result

Kerala Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme managed by...
4 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Today 20 January 2022 (1PM, 6PM, 8PM)

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20.1.22,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

46 seconds ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger to save California Solar Incentives

California’s solar power future has been a topic of heated debate for...
Fatima Sana
3 mins ago
Fatima Sana named in ICC Women’s ODI Team for 2021

Fatima Sana, a Pakistani fast bowler, has been named to the ICC...
Rebeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!
5 mins ago
Rebeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!

Pakistan's most popular TikTok celebrity, Rebeeca Khan, has returned to BOL Entertainment in...
Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to reach 300M followers on Instagram
17 mins ago
Kylie Jenner gets a permanent restraining order against obsessed fan

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has fortified an enduring restraining order against an obsessed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement