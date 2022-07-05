Maruti Suzuki to phase out pure petrol powered cars

Maruti Suzuki India plans to discontinue production of vehicles that rely solely on petrol power.

This comes after the company ended production of diesel vehicles in April of 2020.

Maruti has stated that it would not launch a fully electric vehicle before the year 2025.

Advertisement

According to a story in the Economic Times on Monday, which cited a senior executive, the automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India plans to discontinue production of vehicles that rely solely on petrol power within the next seven to 10 years.

Also Read Tesla hit with new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers Fifteen Black Tesla employees filed a complaint against the electric vehicle manufacturer....

According to the article, this decision was made because India’s largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti, is looking to upgrade its product lines in order to bring them in line with green standards established by the Indian government.

“Within the next ten years, we will complete the conversion of all cars. There will be no automobiles that run solely on fuel. According to CV Raman, Maruti’s chief technology officer, “they will either be electrified or driven by CNG or bio-fuels.” This information was provided to the publication.

A request for a comment from Reuters regarding the report was not immediately met with a response from the company.

Maruti has stated that it would not launch a fully electric vehicle before the year 2025. This decision comes after the company ended production of diesel vehicles in April of 2020.

Advertisement

Also Read Tesla halts production after a rocky quarter Company's quarterly deliveries of 254,695 fell short of analyst expectations. Tesla produced...