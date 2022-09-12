IRC warns of economic losses that would lead to food insecurity and increase in violence against women

The IRC warns of economic losses that would likely lead to food insecurity and an increase in violence against women.

Pakistan is now expected to suffer an economic loss of $12.5 billion as a result of flooding, with inflation expected to hit a record high of 30%.

People are in desperate need of food, drinking water, shelter, healthcare and essential items such as hygiene products.

As torrential rains continue to fall in Pakistan, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns of economic losses that would likely lead to food insecurity and an increase in violence against women. To lessen the severity of the repercussions, it is critical that the humanitarian response be fully financed.

Pakistan is now expected to suffer an economic loss of $12.5 billion as a result of flooding, with inflation expected to hit a record high of 30% by the end of this fiscal year.

Communities are on the verge of losing everything as a result of the worst flooding in decades, with almost a third of Pakistan waterlogged in recent weeks, 3.6 million acres of crops lost, and over 750,000 cattle dead. Economists anticipate that this is simply the tip of the iceberg, and that the entire scope of the damage and loss will be far larger.

Shabnam Baloch, IRC Pakistan Director, said, “The devastating loss that Pakistan is set to experience cannot be underestimated. Agriculture and farming are the sole sources of income for communities across the country, and millions of families are at risk of becoming solely reliant on humanitarian support as the country’s GDP shrinks.

“There is an acute sense of despair in all corners of the country. In the immediate term, families are likely to go hungry as employment dries up and they cannot afford food. Meanwhile, we know that during times of crisis, women and girls are at an increased risk of violence, exploitation and abuse, as pressures mount for households to access an income and source food and essential household supplies. IRC and its partner’s teams on the ground in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces are disturbed by an increase in? reports of sexual harassment and assault.

“The acute loss of farmland and agriculture is likely to be felt in the months and years ahead. It is vital that the humanitarian response remains fully funded in order to give the people of Pakistan the best chance of rebuilding their lives.”

According to the most recent needs assessments conducted by the IRC and its partners, people are in desperate need of food, drinking water, shelter, healthcare, and essential items such as hygiene products: every person polled stated that women and girls do not have access to menstrual hygiene products.

As the country’s economy is called into doubt, with people’s jobs and money at stake, it is up to humanitarian organisations like the IRC to ensure that necessary supplies are delivered. So far, the IRC has provided humanitarian aid to around 29,000 women and girls, including food and dignity kits, as well as sanitation and menstrual hygiene kits.

