Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 8th Aug 2023

The Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency bears appear to have seized its momentum, according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) data.
The DOGE RSI has dropped below a key level of 70, hitting 67.64 after achieving a high value following Twitter’s name change to X.
Furthermore, Dogecoin merchants are looking for short-term gains and have began selling some of their coins.
According to the on-chain Market Depth chart, the bears started selling orders and have sold 193 million DOGE, which is 20% more than the current pricing.
As of July 29, 2023, the Dogecoin price is $0.081111. As a result, it has climbed by 27.9% in the last 30 days and 13.7% in the last week.
Analysts are optimistic about the altcoin’s future performance at this point. Regardless, a Dogecoin price prediction suggests that it might reach $0.10 by the end of 2023.
