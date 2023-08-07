Advertisement
Doge Price Prediction: Today's Dogecoin Price, 8th Aug 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today’s price

Doge price today is $0.074191 USD

DATEDogecoinUSD
Today1$0.074191
Doge Price Prediction:

The Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency bears appear to have seized its momentum, according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) data.

The DOGE RSI has dropped below a key level of 70, hitting 67.64 after achieving a high value following Twitter’s name change to X.

Furthermore, Dogecoin merchants are looking for short-term gains and have began selling some of their coins.

According to the on-chain Market Depth chart, the bears started selling orders and have sold 193 million DOGE, which is 20% more than the current pricing.

As of July 29, 2023, the Dogecoin price is $0.081111. As a result, it has climbed by 27.9% in the last 30 days and 13.7% in the last week.

Analysts are optimistic about the altcoin’s future performance at this point. Regardless, a Dogecoin price prediction suggests that it might reach $0.10 by the end of 2023.

