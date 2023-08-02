Rupee decreases further Against US Dollar 3rd Day in a Row

At noon, the market sentiment was bearish as the currency fell to as low as 290 against the greenback, experiencing a decline of around Rs. 2.

Between 12:30 PM and 1:15 PM, the currency made a strong recovery, surging back to the 289 level and remained stable thereafter.

Throughout the day, the open market rates offered by various currency counters ranged from 294 to 298.

At the close of the day’s trading, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) experienced a depreciation of 0.64 percent, closing at 289.38 after a loss of Rs. 1.84 against the dollar.