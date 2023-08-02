Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

UAE Dirham increases Against Pakistani Rupee, Check Today Rate

UAE Dirham increases Against Pakistani Rupee, Check Today Rate
On August 2nd, 2023, the UAE Dirham experienced a significant increase in value compared to the Pakistani Rupee, settling at Rs. 80.9 in the open market.

The UAE currency’s exchange rate in the open market experienced fluctuations, with a buying rate of Rs. 80 and a selling rate of Rs. 80.9 on August 1st and August 2nd, 2023.

The buying rate previously on 31st July was Rs. 80.5 and the selling rate stood at Rs. 81.4. Recently, The Pakistani currency has experienced devaluation against both the UAE Dirham and the US Dollar due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

According to the statistics revealed by the State Bank of Pakistan, the rate of UAE Dirham in interbank currency exchange settled at Rs. 77.9, today.

