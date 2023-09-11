Hyundai Elantra new Price in Pakistan

Hyundai Elantra: 6th Generation sedan by Hyundai in Pakistan.

The Hyundai Elantra, manufactured by the South Korean brand search Hyundai, is a sedan introduced to the Pakistani market through Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited.

The 6th Generation Elantra boasts an elegant and stylish design, featuring a prominent front grille with dynamic LED quad projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The rear of the car displays sporty LED tail lamps and a two-toned bumper with reflectors, enhancing its athletic appearance. The coupe-like roofline is complemented by a smart electric sunroof, and the side mirrors are adorned with LED lights. A shark fin antenna is located at the rear end of the car.

Hyundai Elantra 2023 Price in Pakistan

The 2023 search Hyundai Elantra is available in Pakistan with a price range starting from PKR 6,599,000 for the base model GL and going up to PKR 7,130,000 for the top-tier GLS variant. These prices are ex-factory rates.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Hyundai Elantra GL 1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Climate Control, DRLs, Steering Switches, Rear Camera PKR 6,599,000

Hyundai Elantra GLS 1999 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start PKR 7,130,000

Get Elantra GLS On Road Price

Hyundai Elantra Interior

Inside, the Elantra offers a luxurious atmosphere with leather-wrapped seats. The front seats are power-adjustable and equipped with adjustable headrests, height, lumbar support, and footrests. The rear seats can be split 60/40 for increased storage and have adjustable headrests and an armrest with cupholders. The car’s dashboard features a supervision TFT LCD instrument display, including an optitron meter, digital speedometer, and tachometer. The three-spoke power steering wheel is wrapped in leather and offers tilt and telescopic adjustments, along with steering switches for easy access to audio, voice command, and the Multi Information Display (MID).

Hyundai Elantra Engine

The center fascia houses a 7-inch LCD that supports various functions such as radio, mp3, and Bluetooth connectivity. This display is also linked to the rear camera. A high-quality audio experience is provided by six speakers. The Elantra GLS includes a dual-zone air conditioner with rear ventilation and climate control. Convenient features like wireless and USB charging options are available. Safety features comprise Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and brake assist. The car incorporates a push-button start/stop feature and comes with automatic central door locking, speed sensing door lock, and manual child safety lock. Enhanced security is provided by keyless entry using a smart key and an immobilizer. Additional features like Remote Fuel-Lid Opener, Remote Boot-Lid Opener, and Smart Trunk Opener add to the convenience.

For driver assistance, the Elantra 6th Generation offers electronic stability control, hill start assist control, traction control, and auto-cruise control. These features ensure a safe and comfortable driving experience.

