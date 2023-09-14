Lotus Unveils Lightning-Fast 4-Door Electric Car 0-100 Km/hr in 2.8 Seconds

Lotus Cars recently unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Emeya, at an event held in New York City. This hyper GT model is noteworthy because it represents Lotus’ second foray into electric vehicles (BEV) and marks their debut in the 4-door hyper-GT segment. The Emeya boasts remarkable features, including the capability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2.8 seconds.

Lotus Cars, a British automaker, is currently under the ownership of Geely, which assists in BEV production at a newly constructed factory in China valued at $1.2 billion. In 2021, Lotus made a significant announcement, declaring its intention to fully transition to electric vehicles. They unveiled a plan to introduce a new model each year until 2026.

This transition commenced with the Eletre, categorized as an E-segment SUV under the codename Type 132, and it has been exhibited at major auto events worldwide. The Emeya represents the next advancement in Lotus’ electric vehicle lineup, with additional BEV models in the pipeline.

These forthcoming models encompass a four-door coupe (Type 133) slated for 2023, a D-segment SUV (Type 134) planned for 2025, and an entirely new electric sports car (Type 135) anticipated in 2026. The introduction of the Emeya as a 4-door hyper-GT marks a distinctive departure from Lotus’ conventional sports car offerings.

