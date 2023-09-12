Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The automotive sector in Pakistan has witnessed significant expansion, presenting a diverse range of vehicles to meet various consumer demands. In the compact car segment, the Suzuki Alto stands out as a popular selection, recognized for its affordability, compact size, and efficient performance.

Let’s delve into some of the essential specifications and attributes that have earned the Suzuki Alto a favored position among Pakistani customers:

Engine: The Suzuki Alto is driven by a small yet effective 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it well-suited for city commuting.

Design: With its compact and practical design, the Alto excels in navigating through crowded urban streets. Its diminutive dimensions and impressive turning radius render it especially suitable for city driving.

Interior Comfort: Despite its compact size, the Alto offers a pleasant and thoughtfully designed interior. Supportive seats and an intuitive cabin layout enhance the driving experience.

Infotainment System: The vehicle comes equipped with a basic infotainment system that includes a radio and CD player. More advanced multimedia features may be available in higher-tier models.

Safety Features: Safety enhancements in the Alto may comprise dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, and seatbelt reminders. The presence of safety features can differ based on the selected trim level.

Transmission Choices: Buyers have the option of selecting either manual or automatic transmission, accommodating their personal driving preferences.

Fuel Efficiency: Notably, the Alto excels in terms of fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuting, a crucial factor for many Pakistani consumers.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VX AGS Advertisement PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 specifications

Price 17.5 – 32.2 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 658 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 39 hp Torque 56 Nm Boot Space 125 L Kerb Weight 650 – 670 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18 – 22 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Seating Capacity 4 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13

