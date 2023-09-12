Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Advertisement

The automotive sector in Pakistan has witnessed significant expansion, presenting a diverse range of vehicles to meet various consumer demands. In the compact car segment, the Suzuki Alto stands out as a popular selection, recognized for its affordability, compact size, and efficient performance.

Let’s delve into some of the essential specifications and attributes that have earned the Suzuki Alto a favored position among Pakistani customers:

Engine: The Suzuki Alto is driven by a small yet effective 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it well-suited for city commuting.

Design: With its compact and practical design, the Alto excels in navigating through crowded urban streets. Its diminutive dimensions and impressive turning radius render it especially suitable for city driving.

Interior Comfort: Despite its compact size, the Alto offers a pleasant and thoughtfully designed interior. Supportive seats and an intuitive cabin layout enhance the driving experience.

Advertisement

Infotainment System: The vehicle comes equipped with a basic infotainment system that includes a radio and CD player. More advanced multimedia features may be available in higher-tier models.

Safety Features: Safety enhancements in the Alto may comprise dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, and seatbelt reminders. The presence of safety features can differ based on the selected trim level.

Transmission Choices: Buyers have the option of selecting either manual or automatic transmission, accommodating their personal driving preferences.

Fuel Efficiency: Notably, the Alto excels in terms of fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuting, a crucial factor for many Pakistani consumers.

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VX AGS
Advertisement
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 specifications

Price17.5 – 32.2 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement658 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power39 hp
Torque56 Nm
Boot Space125 L
Kerb Weight650 – 670 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage18 – 22 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Seating Capacity4 – Persons
Top Speed140 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed remarkable growth and diversification in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story