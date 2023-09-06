Advertisement
Yamaha Announces Fifth Price Hike for Motorcycles in 2023 – New Price List Revealed

Yamaha Announces Fifth Price Hike for Motorcycles in 2023 – New Price List Revealed
Due to the challenging economic conditions in Pakistan’s automotive industry, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited has decided to implement price adjustments for its motorcycles.

In accordance with the official announcement, the company has raised the prices of all motorcycle models by as much as Rs. 29,500. This includes the Yamaha YB 125Z, YB 125Z DX, YBR 125, and the flagship model, the Yamaha YBR 125G.

The price of the YB 125Z has been increased by Rs. 15,500, bringing it up from Rs. 380,500 to Rs. 396,000. Similarly, the YB 125Z DX now costs Rs. 423,500, which is Rs. 15,000 higher than its previous price of Rs. 408,500.

The Yamaha YBR 125 is now priced at Rs. 435,500 in Pakistan, representing an increase of the same amount, as it was previously available for Rs. 419,000. Finally, the price of the Yamaha YBR 125G (Black) has risen to Rs. 453,000 from Rs. 436,000, while the Yamaha YBR 125G (Gray/Orange) now costs Rs. 456,000, up from its previous price of Rs. 439,000.

Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan

BikesOld Price (PKR)New Price (PKR)Difference (PKR)
YB 125Z380,500396,000Rs. 15,500
YB-125Z DX408,500423,500Rs. 15,000
YBR-125419,000435,500Rs. 16,500
YBR-125G (Black)436,000453,000Rs. 17,000
YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange)439,000456,000Rs. 17,000

