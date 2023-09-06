Yamaha Announces Fifth Price Hike for Motorcycles in 2023 – New Price List Revealed

Yamaha YBR 125G Price in Pakistan – August 2023
Yamaha, a name synonymous with innovation and quality in the world of...
Due to the challenging economic conditions in Pakistan’s automotive industry, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited has decided to implement price adjustments for its motorcycles.
In accordance with the official announcement, the company has raised the prices of all motorcycle models by as much as Rs. 29,500. This includes the Yamaha YB 125Z, YB 125Z DX, YBR 125, and the flagship model, the Yamaha YBR 125G.
The price of the YB 125Z has been increased by Rs. 15,500, bringing it up from Rs. 380,500 to Rs. 396,000. Similarly, the YB 125Z DX now costs Rs. 423,500, which is Rs. 15,000 higher than its previous price of Rs. 408,500.
The Yamaha YBR 125 is now priced at Rs. 435,500 in Pakistan, representing an increase of the same amount, as it was previously available for Rs. 419,000. Finally, the price of the Yamaha YBR 125G (Black) has risen to Rs. 453,000 from Rs. 436,000, while the Yamaha YBR 125G (Gray/Orange) now costs Rs. 456,000, up from its previous price of Rs. 439,000.
|Bikes
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|YB 125Z
|380,500
|396,000
|Rs. 15,500
|YB-125Z DX
|408,500
|423,500
|Rs. 15,000
|YBR-125
|419,000
|435,500
|Rs. 16,500
|YBR-125G (Black)
|436,000
|453,000
|Rs. 17,000
|YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange)
|439,000
|456,000
|Rs. 17,000
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.