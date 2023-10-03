Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on, 4 October 2023

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today on Wednesday, as per Pakistan Open Market Updated on 04 October 2023 are given below.

Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 283.2 286.1 Euro 302 305 British Pound 351.5 355 UAE Dirham 78.7 79.5 Saudi Riyal 75.45 76.2 Kuwaiti Dinar 931.36 940.36 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 180.2 182 Omani Riyal 748.35 756.35 Japanese Yen 1.63 1.71 Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87 Qatari Riyal 79.03 79.73 Bahrain Dinar 766 774 Thai Bhat 7.79 7.94 Chinese Yuan 39.62 40.02 Hong Kong Dollar 36.74 37.09 Danish Krone 40.55 40.95 New Zealand Dollar 171.55 173.55 Singapore Dollar 206 208 Norwegians Krone 26.92 27.22 Swedish Krona 26.34 26.64 Swiss Franc 313.85 316.35 Indian Rupee 3.46 3.57

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.