Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on, 4 October 2023
KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today on Wednesday, as per Pakistan Open Market Updated on 04 October 2023 are given below.

Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

Currency Rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar283.2286.1
Euro302305
British Pound351.5355
UAE Dirham78.779.5
Saudi Riyal75.4576.2
Kuwaiti Dinar931.36940.36
Canadian Dollar210212
Australian Dollar180.2182
Omani Riyal748.35756.35
Japanese Yen1.631.71
Malaysian Ringgit61.2761.87
Qatari Riyal79.0379.73
Bahrain Dinar766774
Thai Bhat7.797.94
Chinese Yuan39.6240.02
Hong Kong Dollar36.7437.09
Danish Krone40.5540.95
New Zealand Dollar171.55173.55
Singapore Dollar206208
Norwegians Krone26.9227.22
Swedish Krona26.3426.64
Swiss Franc313.85316.35
Indian Rupee3.463.57

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

