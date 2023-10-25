USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 26 October 2023

Advertisement

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 280.4 283 Euro 296.1 299 British Pound 344 347.4 UAE Dirham 78 78.8 Saudi Riyal 74.75 75.35 Kuwaiti Dinar 901.32 910.32 Canadian Dollar 204 206 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 723.93 731.93 Japanese Yen 1.57 1.66 Malaysian Ringgit 58.24 58.84 Qatari Riyal 76.56 77.26 Bahrain Dinar 741.19 749.19 Thai Bhat 7.71 7.86 Chinese Yuan 38.29 38.69 Hong Kong Dollar 35.62 35.97 Danish Krone 39.55 39.95 New Zealand Dollar 162.53 164.53 Singapore Dollar 202 204 Norwegians Krone 24.93 25.23 Swedish Krona 25.08 25.38 Swiss Franc 311.85 314.35 Indian Rupee 3.36 3.47 Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency on this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.