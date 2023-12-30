Honda CD 70 2024: Easy Installments Plan in Pakistan, January Update

In an innovative initiative, Bank Alfalah is offering a unique chance for motorcycle enthusiasts to acquire the popular Honda CD 70 2024 through a convenient installment plan with no additional charges for up to 6 months. Acknowledged as a key player in the local motorcycle sector, the Honda CD 70 2024 maintains its market dominance, providing cost-effectiveness, durability, and straightforward maintenance.

Why Choose Honda CD 70 2024?

The Honda CD 70 2024 distinguishes itself as an entry-level motorcycle, celebrated for its outstanding fuel efficiency and dependable performance. It has emerged as the preferred option for delivery riders and service providers on platforms such as Bykea and InDrive, owing to its economical characteristics, ultimately resulting in substantial long-term savings.

Pricing Details:

Even with the recent increase in automotive prices attributed to currency devaluation and economic conditions, the Honda CD 70 2024 continues to stand out as one of the most budget-friendly choices in the country. The current price is established at Rs. 157,000.

Advertisement

Bank Alfalah’s Installment Plans:

Bank Alfalah’s installment plans make owning the Honda CD 70 2024 even more accessible. Here are the details of the installment plans:

3 Months Plan:

Monthly Payment: Rs. 52,700 (zero markup)

6 Months Plan:

Advertisement Monthly Payment: Rs. 26,300 (zero markup)

9 Months Plan:

Monthly Payment: Rs. 20,465

12 Months Plan:

Monthly Payment: Rs. 16,100

18 Months Plan:

Advertisement Monthly Payment: Rs. 11,700

24 Months Plan:

Monthly Payment: Rs. 9,500

36 Months Plan:

Monthly Payment: Rs. 7,300

Advertisement

Also Read United Bikes 2024 Model Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update United has joined other automotive companies in unveiling the 2024 version of...

Bank Alfalah’s interest-free installment plans for the Honda CD 70 2024 offer an exceptional chance for motorcycle enthusiasts to acquire this iconic bike without the added burden of interest. With its well-established reputation for fuel efficiency and cost-effective maintenance, the Honda CD 70 2024 continues to be a sensible and economical option for riders nationwide. Seize this exclusive opportunity to own the Honda CD 70 2024 with flexible and affordable payment choices.