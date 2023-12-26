Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Honda’s e:N1 Electric SUV is now in Production
The automotive enthusiasts of Pakistan are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Honda City 2024, a sedan synonymous with style, performance, and innovation. As the automotive landscape evolves, the unveiling of City 2024 brings forth heightened expectations.
At the heart of the Honda City 2024 lie its performance capabilities. Expectations are high for a dynamic yet fuel-efficient engine that balances power and efficiency. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on highway journeys, City 2024 is anticipated to deliver a performance that meets the diverse needs of drivers.
Honda has long been associated with sleek and modern designs, and the City 2024 is poised to continue this trend. A stylish exterior with distinctive lines, a signature front grille, and aerodynamic features are expected to contribute to the sedan’s contemporary appeal.
Safety is paramount in modern vehicles, and City 2024 is expected to be equipped with advanced safety features. Anticipate an array of safety technologies, including an advanced airbag system, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and potentially Honda’s innovative safety suite for enhanced driver assistance.
Inside the Honda City 2024, occupants can anticipate a luxurious and comfortable environment. From premium materials to advanced infotainment systems, the sedan aims to provide an elevated driving experience. Spacious interiors and thoughtful design elements further enhance the overall comfort.
Keeping pace with technological advancements, the Honda City 2024 is likely to feature cutting-edge technology. This may include a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and other smart features that enhance connectivity and convenience.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Honda City 1.2L M/T
1199 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 4,699,000
Honda City 1.2L CVT
1199 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 4,829,000
Honda City 1.5L CVT
1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 5,439,000
Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T
1497 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 5,649,000
Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT
1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 5,849,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4441 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1178 KG
|Overall Width
|1694 mm
|Boot Space
|510 L
|Overall Height
|1498 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2600 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1497 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In line
|Horse Power
|118 HP @ 6600 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.4:1
|Torque
|145 Nm @ 4600 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Port Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|SOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
|Tyre Size
|175/65/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|15 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Mileage Highway
|16 KM/L
