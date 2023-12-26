Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

The automotive enthusiasts of Pakistan are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Honda City 2024, a sedan synonymous with style, performance, and innovation. As the automotive landscape evolves, the unveiling of City 2024 brings forth heightened expectations.

Performance Prowess

At the heart of the Honda City 2024 lie its performance capabilities. Expectations are high for a dynamic yet fuel-efficient engine that balances power and efficiency. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on highway journeys, City 2024 is anticipated to deliver a performance that meets the diverse needs of drivers.

Sleek and Modern Exterior

Advertisement

Honda has long been associated with sleek and modern designs, and the City 2024 is poised to continue this trend. A stylish exterior with distinctive lines, a signature front grille, and aerodynamic features are expected to contribute to the sedan’s contemporary appeal.

Advanced Safety Technologies

Safety is paramount in modern vehicles, and City 2024 is expected to be equipped with advanced safety features. Anticipate an array of safety technologies, including an advanced airbag system, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and potentially Honda’s innovative safety suite for enhanced driver assistance.

Luxurious interior features

Inside the Honda City 2024, occupants can anticipate a luxurious and comfortable environment. From premium materials to advanced infotainment systems, the sedan aims to provide an elevated driving experience. Spacious interiors and thoughtful design elements further enhance the overall comfort.

Advertisement

Also Read Honda’s e:N1 Electric SUV is now in Production Honda becomes the first Japanese automaker to produce EVs in the country....

Technological Innovations

Keeping pace with technological advancements, the Honda City 2024 is likely to feature cutting-edge technology. This may include a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and other smart features that enhance connectivity and convenience.

Honda City 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda City 1.2L M/T 1199 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 4,699,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT 1199 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,829,000 Honda City 1.5L CVT Advertisement 1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 5,439,000 Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 1497 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 5,649,000 Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 5,849,000

Honda City 2024 Key Specifications

Advertisement Dimensions Overall Length 4441 mm Kerb Weight 1178 KG Overall Width 1694 mm Boot Space 510 L Overall Height 1498 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2600 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1497 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In line Horse Power 118 HP @ 6600 RPM Compression Ratio 10.4:1 Torque 145 Nm @ 4600 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Port Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism SOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Advertisement

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 6 – speed Steering

Advertisement

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Advertisement Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Advertisement

Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps Tyre Size 175/65/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 15 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Mileage Highway 16 KM/L Advertisement