Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Articles
Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

The automotive enthusiasts of Pakistan are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Honda City 2024, a sedan synonymous with style, performance, and innovation. As the automotive landscape evolves, the unveiling of City 2024 brings forth heightened expectations.

Performance Prowess

At the heart of the Honda City 2024 lie its performance capabilities. Expectations are high for a dynamic yet fuel-efficient engine that balances power and efficiency. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on highway journeys, City 2024 is anticipated to deliver a performance that meets the diverse needs of drivers.

Sleek and Modern Exterior

Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Honda has long been associated with sleek and modern designs, and the City 2024 is poised to continue this trend. A stylish exterior with distinctive lines, a signature front grille, and aerodynamic features are expected to contribute to the sedan’s contemporary appeal.

Advanced Safety Technologies

Safety is paramount in modern vehicles, and City 2024 is expected to be equipped with advanced safety features. Anticipate an array of safety technologies, including an advanced airbag system, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and potentially Honda’s innovative safety suite for enhanced driver assistance.

Luxurious interior features

Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Honda City 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Inside the Honda City 2024, occupants can anticipate a luxurious and comfortable environment. From premium materials to advanced infotainment systems, the sedan aims to provide an elevated driving experience. Spacious interiors and thoughtful design elements further enhance the overall comfort.

Also Read

Honda's e:N1 Electric SUV is now in Production
Honda’s e:N1 Electric SUV is now in Production

Honda becomes the first Japanese automaker to produce EVs in the country....

Technological Innovations

Keeping pace with technological advancements, the Honda City 2024 is likely to feature cutting-edge technology. This may include a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and other smart features that enhance connectivity and convenience.

Honda City 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Honda City 1.2L M/T

1199 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 4,699,000

Honda City 1.2L CVT

1199 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,829,000

Honda City 1.5L CVT

1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 5,439,000

Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T

1497 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 5,649,000

Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT

1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 5,849,000

Honda City 2024 Key Specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4441 mm
Kerb Weight1178 KG
Overall Width1694 mm
Boot Space510 L
Overall Height1498 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2600 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1497 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power118 HP @ 6600 RPM
Compression Ratio10.4:1
Torque145 Nm @ 4600 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemPort Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismSOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Tyre Size175/65/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size15 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Mileage Highway16 KM/L
